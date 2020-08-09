Sources: Sequoia, which first invested in ByteDance in 2014 and holds a 10%+ stake, has been pressing its White House contacts to help land a deal for TikTok (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Sequoia, which first invested in ByteDance in 2014 and holds a 10%+ stake, has been pressing its White House contacts to help land a deal for TikTok — TikTok’s parent has been looking for a way to keep the video-sharing service alive in U.S. after Trump administration declared the app a national security threat
