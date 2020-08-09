Slumping Nolan Arenado sits for a day, Rockies miss his glove in loss to Mariners

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

For the first this season, seven- Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado was not in the starting lineup on Sunday when the Rockies took on the Mariners in Seattle.

His absence cost the Rockies in a 5-3 loss.

There were solid reasons for manager Bud Black’s decision to sit Arenado — the third baseman was batting just .185 after an 0-for-5 performance Saturday night in which he left six men on base — but Arenado’s glove was missed.

In Seattle’s key, three-run seventh inning, fill-in third baseman Chris Owings couldn’t quite make a play on Kyle Lewis’ infield hit — a play Arenado likely would have pulled off. Then Kyle Seager chopped a ball to Owings for a potential double play, but Owings bobbled the ball for his first error and then made a rushed, wild throw to first for his second error. That double error opened the door for a sacrifice fly by Evan White and back-to-back RBIs singles by Tim Lopes and Dee Gordon.

Before the game, Black said that Arenado “looks a little uncomfortable” in the batter’s box, and said the was right to give Arenado a day out of the starting lineup. The two talked about the decision Saturday night.

Asked if Arenado’s slump was “in his head,” Black replied: “I think it’s more a matter of just straightening out some mechanics. He looks a little jumpy at the plate. Maybe a little overaggressive. He seems to be underneath some pitches … (hitting) some flyballs and sort of just underneath.”

Arenado has struck out only four times in 54 at-bats and he has hit three home runs in the early going. He was 0-for-14 following three consecutive games in which he homered, Aug. 3-5, and the three home runs are his only extra-base hits on the season. Arenado’s OPS is just .614 and he has produced only five RBIs out of the cleanup spot.

Arenado works constantly on his hitting and he’s a tough self-critic. Black said that’s good thing — most of the .

“He cares a lot about this organization, and his performance,” Black said. “At times he can beat himself up. But I think I’d rather have a player that way than the other.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR