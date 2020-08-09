Simon Cowell’s Fellow ‘AGT’ Judges Miss Him as He Skips the Show Due to Back Surgery

NBC

His MIA is greatly felt by fellow judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ as Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum both take to their Instagram account to share a photo from the Universal Studios stage.

Simon Cowell is forced to skip filming of “America’s Got Talent” following an electric bike accident on Saturday, August 8 that made him undergo a back surgery. A representative for NBC confirms that Simon will not be present during “America’s Got Talent” inaugural live episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday as he missed Sunday’s filming.

His MIA was greatly felt by fellow judges as Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum both took to their Instagram account to share a photo from the Universal Studios stage. The picture saw the two and Howie Mandel pointing out to Simon’s empty seat.

“We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!” the former “Modern Family” star wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Heidi captioned her post, “Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell.”

The 47-year-old German beauty also spoke about Simon’s absence on Instagram Stories. “Filming today for ‘America’s Got Talent’ and I’m here next to Simon’s trailer,” the model said in one clip. “I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon.”

Simon was hospitalized on Saturday after falling off his bike at his home in Malibu, California. The 60-year-old was “testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” when he suffered a nasty fall, a representative for the star told PEOPLE.

“Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,” they explained shortly after the incident occurred. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Simon has been spending quality family time with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their six-year-old son Eric, and her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.