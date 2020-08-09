Simon Cowell ‘Under Observation’ After Undergoing Surgery to Correct His Broken Spine

WENN

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge and producer remains in hospital after going under the knife to have a metal rod fitted to his spine to fix his broken back.

Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his back in a fall from a bicycle, according to pal Amanda Holden.

The music mogul was hospitalised on Saturday (08Aug20) following the accident at his home in Malibu, California, and underwent overnight surgery to fix the problem. Sources claim he is lucky as the impact of his fall only just missed Simon’s spinal cord.

Holden, who sits beside Cowell on “Britain’s Got Talent“, has sent the TV favourite her best wishes and assured fans he’s “doing really well.”

“I’ve been thinking about my dear friend all day and luckily I’m able to write that he’s had his operation and he’s doing really well,” Amanda wrote on Sunday.

“My family and I wish you a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Simon tells MailOnline he has had a metal rod fitted to his spine and is now “under observation.” He is expected to remain in the hospital for several days and insiders claim he has scrapped all commitments for the rest of the month. He was originally due to return to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (11Aug20).