Simon Cowell rushed to hospital after breaking back in electric bike fall at LA mansion

Pop mogul Simon Cowell has broken his back after falling off an electric bike.

The X Factor judge was believed to be facing surgery after being rushed to hospital in LA last night.

The 60-year-old is said to have been on a test-ride in the courtyard of his Malibu mansion when the accident occurred.







(Image: PA)



The Hollywood Reporter quoted a source as saying: “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

“He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

“Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”

Cowell is currently preparing to shoot America’s Got Talent in LA, with the first live show scheduled for Tuesday, August 11.

The music mogul had spent the lockdown stateside with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, six, as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.







(Image: Getty Images)



Simon’s LA home was snapped up back in 2004, and was regularly featured on The X Factor during the “judges’ houses” segment of the competition.

The plush pile features a swimming pool, home gym, private spa, cinema and special quarters devoted to a live-in butler.

Recent years have seen Simon embrace a healthy new lifestyle, shedding extra pounds and getting fit through diet and exercise.

Biking was one of the activities beloved by the Syco boss, with Simon and Lauren regularly taking to the streets of LA for bike rides.