Shah Rukh Khan’s office converted into an ICU for critical COVID patients

Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from making use of his stardom for the right things. He has a lot of money and power and the actor always makes sure he helps those in need with his fortune. In April, the superstar had given his office in Khar, Mumbai to the BMC to use during the pandemic as space to keep isolated patients who were asymptomatic. However, since July 15, work began to upgrade the space into an ICU and the patients there were shifted elsewhere. When the facility was functioning earlier 66 patients were admitted there out of which 54 got discharged after recovering. While 12 patients had to be transferred to other facilities as the space needed to be upgraded to an ICU facility.

The 15-bed facility went operational yesterday, in association with SRK’s Meer Foundation, Hinduja Hospital in Khar and the BMC. Dr Avinash Supe of the Hinduja Hospital Khar said, “It has been equipped with ventilators, oxygen lines, high flow nasal oxygen machines and liquid oxygen storage tanks for high-risk and critical patients. The service will be run by Hinduja Hospital under the guidance of the BMC.” Kudos to all those involved in the noble initiative.