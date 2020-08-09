Severe weather warning for NSW as towns ordered to evacuate

Residents in NSW towns have been ordered to evacuate as severe weather hits large parts of the state, threatening further floods.

A trough along the coast together with multiple low centres are bringing increased winds and surf to the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra and South Coast areas, the bureau said.

Coastlines on opposite sides of Australia have been battered by gale-force winds and rain that caused flash flooding concerns and sparked evacuations. ()

Damaging winds averaging between 60 and 70km/h, with gusts in excess of 90km/h, are expected to develop early this morning on the Sydney and Hunter coastal fringe and then extend to the Mid North Coast in the afternoon.

Damaging surf with waves exceeding 5m may cause beach erosion along parts of the South Coast and Illawarra districts. That damaging surf is forecast to then push north to Sydney and Hunter coasts this morning and eventually to Smoky Cape this afternoon.

“Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas,” the bureau said. “Surf conditions should ease in the south later Monday, but hazardous surf conditions should persist until Tuesday.”

Evacuations have been ordered at Sussex Inlet and Moruya after a weekend of heavy rain.

Over the past hours, up to 200mm fell on towns including Moruya, Nowra and Captains Flat. ()

Mark Ethell, from the Mourya Waterfront Hotel, told he had been urged to flee on Sunday.

“They said basically you need to get out — and we’re the highest point in town,” he said.

Moruya’s river was expected to break its banks at 2.9m last night.

“I’m actually concerned for a lot of the people that have been through the fires, the COVID, they’re actually living in caravans, in tents right now,” Mr Ethell said.

“(For) a lot of our low-lying areas around town, it’s going to be pretty hard.”

Up to 200mm fell on towns including Moruya, Nowra and Captains Flat at the weekend.

Wet and cold weather in Sydney on August 9, 2020. (Edwina Pickles)

Across NSW’s south coast, the Bureau of Meteorology issued seven flood watch warnings for areas including Moruya, the Shoalhaven, Bega, and Queanbeyan and Snowy rivers.

The SES has received more than 700 calls for help since Friday, mostly in the Illawarra and Southern Highlands region. There have been 18 flood rescues.

Authorities are urging residents to move vehicles under cover, secure loose items around their homes and keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines.

The NSW State Emergency Service warned of further flooding in Moruya and urged businesses and residents to begin protecting their properties.

()

Similarly intense weather has also been seen in large parts of Western Australia, where trees were brought down in Perth and boats were smashed together in Fremantle.

()

Similarly intense weather has also been seen in large parts of Western Australia, where trees were brought down in Perth and boats were smashed together in Fremantle.

A powerful winter weather front caused chaos along the coastline today, with wind gusts above 100km/h and flying debris blasting holes in homes.

“We’re expecting a busy night, but we’re hoping people have done the right things and cleared up their yards and put things away,” Ron Stroet from the SES said.

The damaging winds were far-reaching today.

The strongest were 109km/h felt at Cape Naturaliste, while Rottnest Island rocrded 108km/h winds and Mount Magnet 104km/h.

A powerful winter weather front caused chaos along the coastline today, with wind gusts above 100km/h and flying debris blasting holes in homes. ()

Emergency services have been called to more than 70 requests for help, mainly for water and roof damage or downed power poles. (Supplied)

Afterwards, Perth had a 20mm drenching and Geraldton received 42mm in hours, while Denham had a once-in-three-year weather event when it saw an entire month’s worth of rain fall in a single day.