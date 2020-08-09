Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.40% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.40%



Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.40% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 3.30 points to trade at 36.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Takween Advanced Industries (SE:) added 8.19% or 0.70 points to end at 9.25 and Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) was up 6.84% or 1.34 points to 20.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 1.63% or 1.20 points to trade at 72.20 at the close. Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) declined 1.50% or 0.45 points to end at 29.55 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was down 1.26% or 0.16 points to 12.54.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 151 to 36 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 9.98% or 3.30 to 36.35. Shares in Takween Advanced Industries (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.19% or 0.70 to 9.25. Shares in Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.84% or 1.34 to 20.94.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.93% or 0.39 to $41.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.95% or 0.43 to hit $44.66 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract fell 1.08% or 22.25 to trade at $2036.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.72% to 4.4200, while USD/SAR rose 0.03% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.67% at 93.390.