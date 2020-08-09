Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.40% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.40%

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.40% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 3.30 points to trade at 36.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Takween Advanced Industries (SE:) added 8.19% or 0.70 points to end at 9.25 and Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) was up 6.84% or 1.34 points to 20.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 1.63% or 1.20 points to trade at 72.20 at the close. Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) declined 1.50% or 0.45 points to end at 29.55 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was down 1.26% or 0.16 points to 12.54.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 151 to 36 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 9.98% or 3.30 to 36.35. Shares in Takween Advanced Industries (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.19% or 0.70 to 9.25. Shares in Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.84% or 1.34 to 20.94.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.93% or 0.39 to $41.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.95% or 0.43 to hit $44.66 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract fell 1.08% or 22.25 to trade at $2036.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.72% to 4.4200, while USD/SAR rose 0.03% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.67% at 93.390.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR