Salman Khan returns with the new season of his reality show

Everything Salman Khan does becomes news in no time. Salman is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following too. He is loved by millions of people across the globe and therefore everything he does goes on to become the talk of the town. The superstar is now back with his reality show Big Boss’ 14th season. The show will be premiering on September 27 according to reports and the contestants will enter the house which will be built in Mumbai’s Film City.

The makers released a promo video of Salman late last night. Salman is spotted saying, “Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par.”

The show has been designed keeping in mind the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.