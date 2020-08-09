Russia Is Set to Create a New Regime for Tokenized Securities By Cointelegraph

Russia Is Set to Create a New Regime for Tokenized Securities
Russian legislators have passed the nation’s first crypto law after discussing crypto regulation for the last five years. The bill, titled “On Digital Financial Assets,” has had dozens of versions that have varied from one another massively.
The version that was discussed last year didn’t have any identification of any digital currencies whatsoever. Another bill presented this year proposed jail sentences for buying large amounts of crypto with cash and large fines for smaller amounts.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.