Royals activate Hunter Dozier from IL after coronavirus recovery

The Kansas City Royals are getting a solid member of their lineup back on Sunday.

According to ESPN, the Royals have activated Hunter Dozier from the injured list after he missed the start of the season with the coronavirus.

Dozier went on the injured list July 22 after testing positive for COVID-19; although, he revealed he was asymptomatic.

The 28-year-old is coming off a breakout year. He hit 26 home runs, had 84 RBI and was tied for the American League lead in triples.

As a result of Dozier’s activation, outfielder Franchy Cordero was put on the injured list with a right wrist sprain.

Kansas City, who is 6-10 on the season, will take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday before traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Reds.