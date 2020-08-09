Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, hitting just .185, gets rare day off

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

The Rockies are sizzling hot, but all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado is not. So, for the first this season, he is not the starting lineup.

Colorado, 11-3 and owners of baseball’s best record, take on the Mariners in Seattle on Sunday afternoon, looking to sweep the three-game series.

Arenado, however, is batting just .185 after an 0-for-5 performance Saturday night in which he left six men on base. Manager Bud Black, saying that Arenado “looks a little uncomfortable” in the batter’s box, said the was right to give Arenado a day out of the starting lineup.

“I think it’s more a matter of just straightening out some mechanics,” Black said. “He looks a little jumpy at the plate. Maybe a little overaggressive. He seems to be underneath some pitches … (hitting) some flyballs and sort of just underneath.”

