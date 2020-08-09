Robert Pattinson Lied to Christopher Nolan About Batman Audition

Bat-like lying detection.
So, what would you do if you had to leave work one day to try out for another job? If you answered “lie” then congrats: You are on a similar wavelength to Mr. Pattinson.
“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Robert began. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff.”
“So, I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency.”
Maybe it’s because he’s a former Batman director himself, but that excuse sure didn’t fly with Nolan. “As soon as I said, ‘It’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’” Robert concluded.
Welp, as for R-Patz’s mysterious role in Tenet, the current release date is scheduled for September 3 in the US — but, given the amount of uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, only time will tell what happens there.
TV and Movies
