Robert Pattinson Lied to Christopher Nolan About Batman Audition

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Bat-like lying detection.

So, what would you do if you had to leave work one day to try out for another job? If you answered “lie” then congrats: You are on a similar wavelength to Mr. Pattinson.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Robert began. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“Secretive” is certainly an apt way of putting it, given that Nolan has even been evasive about what Robert’s character’s name is in Tenet.

“So, I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency.”


@mattreevesLA / Via Twitter

A classic in the work excuse hall of fame.

Maybe it’s because he’s a former Batman director himself, but that excuse sure didn’t fly with Nolan. “As soon as I said, ‘It’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’” Robert concluded.

Welp, as for R-Patz’s mysterious role in Tenet, the current release date is scheduled for September 3 in the US — but, given the amount of uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, only time will tell what happens there.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR