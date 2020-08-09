Researchers Claim Crypto Exchange Hacks Happen in Three Ways By Cointelegraph

Researchers Claim Crypto Exchange Hacks Happen in Three Ways
Researchers at the Black Hat security conference revealed that crypto exchanges might be vulnerable to hackers. Although crypto exchanges have high privacy and security to protect their funds, researchers still found three ways hackers can attack these crypto exchanges, according to Wired on August 9.
The crypto exchange attacks were operating more like “an old-timey bank vault with six keys that all have to turn at the same time,” the report said. Cryptocurrency private keys were broken into smaller pieces. It means an attacker has to find them together before stealing funds.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.