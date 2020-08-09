Reds place Mike Moustakas on 10-day IL with quad bruise

The Reds announced that infielder Mike Moustakas has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 6) due to a left quad bruise. Right-hander Tejay Antone has been called up to take Moustakas’ roster spot.

It’ll be the second injured list stint this year for Moustakas, who missed three games earlier this year after entering COVID-19 protocol when he reported symptoms (though he never tested positive). The 31-year-old has already missed eight of the Reds’ first 15 contests, owing to that scare and the quad injury that has kept him out of action since Tuesday.

The Reds had hoped that Moustakas would be healthy enough to return in time for their upcoming series versus the Royals, but evidently he’ll need a bit more time to recover. Through his first seven games, Moose is batting .238/.333/.524 with two home runs. With Moustakas on the shelf, it’ll likely be a combination of Christian Colon and Kyle Farmer picking up the slack at second base. Neither Colon nor Farmer has hit especially well in limited plate appearances this year.

Antone, meanwhile, has opened some eyes in his first two outings in the majors — one as a starter and one in relief. He’s struck out batters in 8 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs. Reds fans will get to see more of him in the near future, though with no need for more starters at the moment, he’ll be relegated to relief duty.