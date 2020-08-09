Rain, floods and wind for NSW, Victoria, SA

A deadly flood emergency has forced some towns to evacuate, with metropolitan Sydney also seeing heavy rain.

Strong winds, large waves and heavy rain will continue to batter southeast and central New South Wales, after a deluge over the weekend. ()

Up to 100mm of rain fell in some places on Saturday night and Sunday.

The low responsible for the wild weather will continue, bringing the most intense conditions to the state’s southeast, with conditions to ease tomorrow, with rain and showers expected in the south until Thursday.

Meanwhile, more early snow on the Alps is expected in NSW today.

The skies will also open up over Victoria after a sunny day today, with rain largely expected until Thursday.

Showers are also expected across Western Australia for much of this week, and most parts of South Australia will see showers through to Thursday.

Tasmania will see clouds and sunshine turning to showers in some parts on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, there’s plenty of sunshine ahead for Queensland.

Sunshine aplenty is also expected for the Top End until Thursday.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Showers increasing, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Showers, cold in the southeast. Early snow on the Alps. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest.

Cloudy in Sydney with a very high chance of showers, most likely this morning. Temperatures will span 12 to 15C. Winds S/SE 25 to 40 km/h, increasing to 45 km/h before tending S/SW 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Partly cloudy in Canberra, with a low of 3C climbing to a peak of 13C. Slight chance of a shower in the early morning. Winds SE 20 to 30 km/h, becoming light in the late afternoon.

It comes after a low pressure trough over the New South Wales coast delivered torrential rain to parts of the Illawarra and South Coast.

In the hours to 9am Sunday, rainfall totals exceeded 100mm across a number of locations.

Showers are expected to ease today and the heaviest falls will shift further north to the Hunter Coast and Mid North Coast, where falls of 15-30mm are expected.

This easing trend will continue tomorrow as the system moves away over the Tasman Sea.

The deepening low pressure system off the southern coast of NSW is generating strong, gusty winds over the Tasman Sea.

With a region of high pressure to the south cradling this system, a generous fetch of E/SE wind is blowing over open waters, sending a large swell towards the southern and central coasts of NSW.

Mostly sunny, cold in the southwest. Clearing showers, cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the northeast.

Patchy morning fog and cloud then sunny in Melbourne, with a low of 6C and a high of 15C.

Winds E/SE 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light in the early afternoon.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the east. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Mostly sunny, cold in the southwest.

Partly cloudy in Brisbane, with the temperature tipped to drop to 10C before climbing to 19C. Winds W 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn, before becoming W 20 to 30 km/h early in the morning.

Windy with showers, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Showers/storms, cool-to-cold in the south. Clearing showers, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Sunny, warm in the northeast.

Cloudy in Perth with a very high chance of showers, the thermometer climbing to 18C after a low of 12C. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Gusty winds in showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning and early afternoon. Winds NW 20 to 30 km/h turning W 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds and surf remains in place for coastal parts of Western Australia’s lower west.

The State Emergency Service had answered more than 80 calls for assistance on Sunday, mostly related to damage in the metropolitan area.

Fallen trees were reported in Bedfordale, Marmion, Roleystone and South Perth, while residents in Lower Chittering, Coolbinia and City Beach reported roof damage.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southeast and central. Late showers, cool-to-mild in the west. Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in north.

Mostly sunny also in Adelaide, and temperatures of between 5 and 18C. Areas of light morning frost about the northern suburbs.

A chance of morning fog about the hills and northern suburbs. Light winds, becoming N 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day, then tending NE 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon.

Fog then sunny, cold in the south. Sunny, cold in the northwest. Mostly sunny, cold in the northeast.

Partly cloudy in Hobart with patches of frost in the early morning. Temperatures will bottom out at a chilly 1C and a high of 12C.

Slight chance of a light shower in the far south in the morning. Light winds.

A road weather alert has been issued for the North West Coast, Central North, Western, Central Plateau, Midlands, East Coast, Upper Derwent Valley and South East forecast districts.

Sunny, warm in the NW Top End. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, mild over the interior. Sunny, mild-to-warm in the south.

The chance of morning fog in Darwin, followed by a sunny afternoon. Temperatures will hit a high of 32C after a low of 20C.