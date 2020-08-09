Philippine central bank says no reason for further rate cuts at this time, governor says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© . Security guard stands beside a logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) posted at the main gate in Manila

MANILA () – The Philippines’ central bank does not see a strong reason for further policy rate cuts at this time, and key rates could remain unchanged for the rest of the year, its governor said on Monday.

The Southeast Asian nation, one of the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, suffered its first recession in 29 years as strict coronavirus lockdown measures ground economic activity to a halt in the second quarter.

“This time, I do not see a strong reason why we should have another policy cut,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told ANC news channel.

No more rate cuts for the entire year is “a possibility”, he added.

The central bank’s policy-making body next meets on Aug. 20 to set key rates.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR