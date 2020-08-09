Phil Gould speaks about consultant role with New Zealand Warriors rugby league

Nine NRL commentator and rugby league legend Phil Gould has spoken about his new role with the New Zealand Warriors and the important work to be done in building up the game in the Pacific Islands.

On Saturday news of Gould’s appointment as a club-wide consultant for the Warriors was confirmed by the team along with the announcement of new coach Nathan Brown on a three-year deal.

Gould explained on Sunday to Nine how the role in commercial and pathways development came about after he withdrew his application to become a player agent in the NRL.

“I’ve been talking with Peter V’landys and I was approached by the New Zealand Rugby League and even the Auckland Rugby League over the last few months, because with COVID-19 it’s given everyone a chance to reflect on the businesses and where they are at the moment,” Gould said.

Phil Gould speaks about his new Warriors role (Nine)

“Certainly from our perspective Pacific Islands international football is really important.

“So all those sort of conversations have been bubbling around, and I guess that’s what’s led to the Warriors ringing up and saying, ‘Well look, we want to be included in all those conversations’.

“Hopefully we can bring everyone together over there and in the Pacific Islands as well and create something special for international football which I think is very, very important for the future of our game.

“We need a strong New Zealand, we need a strong Warriors but the Pacific Islands also presents a great opportunity.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the appointment of Gould was “exceptionally significant and critical to the future” of the club and region.

“Phil is held in the highest regard as a rugby league expert both on and off the park,” George said.

“He has an extensive and successful coaching history and is highly sought after in the media through his roles with Channel 9 and other organisations. He also achieved so much in rebuilding the Penrith Panthers to where they are right now.

“He’ll play a huge role in helping to take us to a new level as a club.”

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown. (Getty)

Brown will take up his head coach post from next year, and will work alongside Gould to drive the club”s future success but won’t be answering to Gould in the chain of command.

“Gus’ role is very different to mine,” Brown said yesterday.

“I’m obviously in the day-to-day running from a first-team point of view and Gus is there to help the business grow and get the junior development pathways and academies set up, which is key.

“I have had a long, long relationship with Gus for a long, long time.

“I’ve played against sides that he has coached over a long period of time. I don’t think I’ve ever coached against Gus, I’ve worked with him in his Origin side.

“We have a long-standing relationship and both have great respect for each other.

“I know Gus will bring plenty to the business, he’s always a good ear to lean on.”