Paul George, Damian Lillard trade shots on Instagram after game

Paul George and Damian Lillard traded shots on Instagram after Saturday’s game between their teams, and Patrick Beverley even got involved.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117 in a critical game for playoff seeding. Lillard missed two free throws and a three-pointer at the end of the game, and he was mocked by Beverley, who was on the Clippers’ bench and did not play.

Lillard said after the game that the Clippers players trolled him because they know he’s eliminated them in the past (when George was with the Thunder last year). The Portland guard said he considered the trolling a sign of respect regarding the high expectations they have for him.

Well, Bleacher Report shared Lillard’s quote on Instagram after the game, which led to an exchange in the comments section of the story.

“And you getting sent home this year respect,” George said to Lillard in a comment.

Beverley joked “Cancun on 3,” which is a way of mocking a team that doesn’t make the playoffs and instead goes to Mexico to hang out after its season ends.

Lillard responded to George on Instagram, jabbing him for switching teams and “running from the grind.”