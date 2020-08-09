NSW Swifts seal win over West Coast Fever in final seconds of 145 goal thriller

The NSW Swifts have pulled off a stunning Super Netball victory over the West Coast Fever with a goal in the final seconds.

Helen Housby scored with only five seconds left on the clock to seal a 73-72 win for the defending Super Netball champions.

Helen Housby of the Swifts (Getty)

The 145-goal thriller was the result of a spirited fightback by the Swifts with Sophie Garbin the decisive spark in the third-quarter.

At USC Stadium in Queensland on Sunday the nail-biter went right down to the wire with Jhaniele Fowler showing form with the Super Shot to threaten a late Fever victory.

Garbin’s athleticism on show under the net

Alice Teague-Neeld levelled the scores in the final minute, and some top defence from the Fever saw the NSW shooters miss two chances before Housby nailed her game-winner.

It was the very last shot of the game.

The reigning champions next take on the Thunderbirds on Wednesday, fresh off Adelaide’s first win of the 2020 Super Netball season. West Coast play on Tuesday against the GWS Giants.