NSW records 10 new COVID-19 cases, including churchgoer, two school students and emergency worker

A parishioner at a northern Sydney church, two high school students and an emergency department worker are among New South Wales’ ten new coronavirus cases today.

Only one of today’s cases is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

Seven are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, while two are still under investigation.

It comes after the state recorded nine new cases yesterday – the lowest number in over a fortnight.

However, NSW Health has warned against complacency with authorities unable to trace the source of 11 new infections in the past week, indicating ongoing low levels of uncontrolled community spread.

“While most cases in the past week have been associated with local clusters and close contacts with known cases, 11 cases have not been linked to known cases, indicating that COVID-19 is circulating in the community,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“It’s extremely important we all play our part in prevention.”

There are currently 111 people being treated for coronavirus by NSW Health, eight of whom are critically unwell in intensive care and six of whom are on ventilators.

A church in Sydney’s north west has been forced to close its doors after a parishioner tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

The Diocese of Broken Bay announced the closure of St Agatha’s Catholic Church at Pennant Hills as a precautionary measure.

A parishioner who attended a prayer group at St Agatha’s Catholic Church in Pennant Hills last Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Street View)

Bishop Anthony Randazzo said the church will undergo immediate deep cleaning and will remain closed until further notice.

The diocese is working with NSW Health to contact trace those who have had close contact with the confirmed case.

People who attended a prayer group on Monday, August 3, between 7pm and 8pm have been advised to stay at home until NSW Health contacts them.

Parishioners were also reminded that if they are unwell with flu-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, they must get tested immediately and isolate.

All high school students at Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook have today been placed in 14-day isolation and directed to get tested for COVID-19 after the school’s second positive COVID-19 result in two days.

A member of the student’s household has also contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases connected to the school to three.

The high school campus will remain closed to all students until August 21.

There has also been a COVID-19 case at Our Lady of Mercy College in Parramatta, with the school closed for on-site learning on Monday to allow for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

Our Lady of Mercy in Parramatta has been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after a student tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday. (Google Street View)

The staff member became unwell after their shift and immediately got tested.

They had been wearing a mask at all times while in contact with patients.

Meanwhile, Bunnings Campbelltown have put customers on high alert after one of their staff tested positive to COVID-19.

The employee worked three shifts in the past week but wore a mask during their entire shift and practiced social distancing. Other staff members are now self-isolating.

Bunnings Campbelltown has undergone deep cleaning after a staff member who worked three shifts in the past week tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)

Four of today’s new cases have been linked to previously confirmed outbreaks at funerals in Bankstown and surrounding suburbs.

There are now 59 cases linked to the funerals, including 15 associated with Mounties in Mount Pritchard.

A total of 111 cases are linked to Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park.

There are now 34 cases that have been traced to the Potts Point cluster, 28 of whom are linked to the Apollo restaurant and six linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Potts Point.