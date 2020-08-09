NSW Police post $1 million reward to catch teen’s killer

NSW Police are set to announce a $1 million reward to find teenager Michelle Bright’s killer, after she was murdered 21 years ago.

Michelle, then aged 17, was last seen alive on 27 February 1999, when a friend dropped her off at Herbert Street, Gulgong in the NSW Central Tablelands, after a birthday party.

Her semi-naked body was found in long grass three days later, and police believe Michelle was sexually assaulted before she died.

Michelle Bright who was murdered 21 years ago in the NSW town of Gulgong (Supplied)

Lorraine Bright, mother of Michelle Bright who was murdered in 1999 in the NSW town of Gulgong, at the site where her body was found. Ms Bright is pictured here in 2014, standing with her son Les at a memorial for Michelle. (Ben Rushton)

Police and Michelle’s family will today speak to media about the increase to the reward for information about her murder.

Despite extensive inquiries over the past two decades, no one has been charged in connection to Michelle’s murder.