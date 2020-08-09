NSW Police post $1 million reward to catch teen’s killer

NSW Police are set to announce a $1 million reward to find teenager Michelle Bright’s killer, after she was murdered 21 years ago.
Michelle, then aged 17, was last seen alive on 27 February 1999, when a friend dropped her off at Herbert Street, Gulgong in the NSW Central Tablelands, after a birthday party.
Her semi-naked body was found in long grass three days later, and police believe Michelle was sexually assaulted before she died.
Police and Michelle’s family will today speak to media about the increase to the reward for information about her murder.
Despite extensive inquiries over the past two decades, no one has been charged in connection to Michelle’s murder.
Investigations are continuing under Strike Force Mitcham II.