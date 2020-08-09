NRL news | Tevita Pangai Jr “doesn’t give a rat’s arse about the Broncos”, Michael Ennis says

Brisbane star Tevita Pangai Jr “doesn’t give a rat’s arse about the club” and displayed “incredible selfishness” in copping a two-week isolation for breaking biosecurity protocols.

That was the searing verdict from former Broncos hooker Michael Ennis, after Pangai Jr was stood down for attending the opening of a barber shop linked to the Mongols bikie gang.

The jaw-dropping incident followed yet another Brisbane loss, to the Rabbitohs on Friday, which left the club second-last on the NRL ladder.

Compounding the debacle, Pangai Jr was last week reported to have shopped his services to the Roosters in a phone call during July.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr. (Getty)

“It’s incredible selfishness, to be honest,” Ennis said of Pangai’s biosecurity breach on Fox League.

“Given where the Brisbane Broncos are at at the moment, with everything that we’ve just been through and that has transpired since Thursday, with the Wayne Bennett situation, with Paul Vaughan, then his coach (Anthony Seibold) obviously [Saturday] night … The fact that Tevita’s gone and done this is, seriously, honestly, he’s put so much at risk here.

“The fact that he went and shopped himself around then turned in a performance like they did on Friday night, it would have been alarm bells to have a quiet weekend. Get yourself home, get yourself ready for their big game against the Raiders [next week].

“Instead, he’s broken the bubble, put enormous pressure and unnecessary spotlight again on a club that’s just been soaked in all of this drama for the last few months.

“To me, it reeks of him not giving a rat’s arse about the club and where they’re at at the moment. That’s basically where it’s at.

“He’s made a decision for himself and he’s let his teammates down, he’s let his club down and more importantly, he’s put the game in jeopardy.”

Pangai Jr also copped a blast from Broncos legend Shane Webcke, who lamented the frivolous nature of the breach. Seibold is currently self-isolating after breaking protocols to attend to a family emergency.

“It’s actually quite disgraceful and it’s inexcusable, in as much as he hasn’t broken a rule to do something important,” Webcke said on Seven.

NSW coach and NRL great Brad Fittler took a lighter view, with Pangai Jr taking the woes of Brisbane to a bizarre new level.

“If it wasn’t so serious, it’s hard not to laugh. It’s just the perfect plot for a movie, we’ve got players at the launch of a bikies’ barber, we’ve got breaking bubbles, there’s so much going on at the moment it’s incredible,” Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.