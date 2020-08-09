NRL news | New Warriors coach Nathan Brown backs Jack de Belin pursuit

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown has backed the club’s pursuit of Dragons forward Jack de Belin despite ongoing legal problems.

De Belin remains before court on sexual assault charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

It was recently that the former NSW State of Origin player could be set for a $200,000 per season pay rise, to about $800,000 per year, despite being inactive for the past 18 months due to the criminal allegations.

The Warriors intend to challenge the Dragons for de Belin’s signature if he is cleared of the charges and at this stage, Brown is on board, saying imported workhorse forwards had a good track record in New Zealand.

Dragons forward Jack de Belin. (Getty)

“He’s a player that the club had already identified. ‘Mooks’ (sacked coach Stephen Kearney) and [recruitment boss] Pete O’Sullivan, they’d already identified Jack de Belin as a type of player who’d be great for the club,” Brown told The Sunday Footy Show.

“What’s all the stuff that’s gone on, I’m really not up to speed with all that yet, obviously all this sort of stuff (the Warriors job) only happened very, very quickly.

“But I don’t think, from what I understand, Jack’s real keen on doing anything at the minute because he’s still in court and he wants to wait until everything’s sort of resolved.

“But that type of player, your Kevin Campions, those types of players have always had a great sort of influence; Micheal Luck over there at the Warriors, with all the home-grown players.”

Brown has signed a three-year deal with the Warriors, sealed last week by a personal phone call to club owner Mark Robinson. He has worked with the Warriors as a consultant with their hookers, the position he played during is own career.

Brown originally withdrew his interest in the Warriors head coaching role, instead focusing on the vacancy at North Queensland. He changed his mind after caretaker Todd Payten rejected the job and insisted he was taking on a club on the rise; as opposed to his last job at Newcastle, where a hat-trick of wooden spoons was completed in his first two seasons on the job.

“The Warriors are in a far better spot than what the Knights were when I went to the Knights,” Brown said.

“The Knights were a long, long way from [success]. They really didn’t have a football club I suppose, or not one that was going to help the club move forward.

“I’ve been to some clubs before, like Huddersfield were down low on the ladder but they were further ahead than where the Knights were.

“The Knights had had a lot of things go against them over a fair number of years, a lot of things had happened to put the Knights in the situation they were.

“With the Warriors, over the past 18 months ‘Mooks’ and Pete O’Sullivan have been working on the roster, to the roster’s in a position where obviously they’re looking to improve it, but there can be improvements made because they’ve got some cap room.

“They’ve got a good plan in place of what types of players they need and who they’re targeting, so there are a lot of things already in place at the Warriors. There’s some decent players there already doing a pretty reasonable job under difficult circumstances at the minute.”

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown. (Getty)

Brown said that gun back-rower Eliesa Katoa was an indicator of the club’s potential trajectory.

“Eli Katoa’s one of the first new crop of younger kids that’s come through since Peter O’Sullivan’s been there and generally wherever Pete works, those clubs have really good young talent,” Brown said.

“It’d be really, really nice to be able to work with players like Eli and hopefully there’s a few more coming through the system after the COVID scare, which has obviously set a few plans back for the club.

“Hopefully that type of stuff can continue and like, I suppose, every coach that’s been at the Warriors, everyone would like to be the first coach that wins the ultimate prize and that’s win a grand final.

“But before you can win a grand final, you need to have a side that consistently makes the eight and that’s our first challenge; is to build a good enough roster and do a good enough job with the younger, developing players, so we can become a consistent finals team. Then once you become a consistent finals team, you can start thinking about the big end.”

NRL Highlights: Sea Eagles v Warriors: Round 13

Brown will be working at the Warriors with Phil Gould, who was just appointed in a consultancy role. Brown said that Gould would be invaluable in further enhancing New Zealand’s junior talent pathways, having created the enviable model used by the ladder-leading Penrith Panthers.

“At the moment in New Zealand, you’ve got the Auckland Rugby League and New Zealand Rugby League and the Warriors are all sort of separate entities, so Gus is in charge of bringing together a big group,” Brown said.

“Not only for the benefit of the Warriors, but setting up an academy which benefits the whole Pacific nations. So hopefully it will have a good impact on the international game but also at the Warriors, and giving plenty of young kids and opportunity to go into a centre of excellence and do a good job.”

Intriguingly, Gould last month said that big-money approaches to de Belin were “very premature”, given his legal concerns.

The Warriors are 11th in the NRL, with a 5-8 record after beating Manly on Friday night.