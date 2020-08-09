NRL news | Brad Fittler loses it over Brisbane Broncos bikie debacle, Tevita Pangai Jr

NRL great Brad Fittler has burst out laughing over Brisbane’s latest debacle – that’s the humiliating point that the once-great Broncos have reached.

Brisbane on Sunday confirmed that star forward Tevita Pangai Jr had been stood down for a fortnight over a biosecurity protocols breach involving a bikie gang and the opening of a barber shop.

That followed revelations last week that Pangai Jr was shopping himself to rival clubs, plus former captain Darius Boyd quitting the club’s leadership group due to a communication breakdown with coach Anthony Seibold.

Seibold is himself in self-isolation for two weeks, after being forced to break protocols to address a family emergency. Meanwhile, the Broncos sit 15th after losing to South Sydney on Friday, with the 28-10 scoreline not too bad compared with other recent defeats.

Pangai Jr being caught up in a police operation and copping a fortnight out of the game amid the Broncos’ current plight was a step too far for Fittler’s funny-bone.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr takes a charge against the Bulldogs this season. (Getty)

“If it wasn’t so serious, it’s hard not to laugh. It’s just the perfect plot for a movie, we’ve got players at the launch of a bikies’ barber, we’ve got breaking bubbles, there’s so much going on at the moment it’s incredible,” Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Anyway, play on. What do you do?”

Eels legend Peter Sterling said that the Broncos were nearing breaking point and a major call on the club’s future direction had to be near. Seibold is in just the second year of a five-season coaching contract, yet is under massive pressure to keep his job,

“Something’s got to give. I don’t know what form it will take but there will be changes,” Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“We know that Anthony Seibold was given an ultimatum of basically five wins from the last 10 games. That’s not going to happen … they’ve got some tough matches coming up.

“I feel for the fans up there. They are used to success, they are used to following a side that hey can go out and cheer wholeheartedly every week.

“It’s just one thing after the other. I don’t know what he change will be but it can’t be far away.”