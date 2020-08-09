Noel Fielding Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

WENN

The British funnyman is going to be a father of two as his girlfriend Lliana Bird reveals she’s having a bun in the oven while showing off her baby bump.

British comedian Noel Fielding is set to be a dad again.

The 47-year-old host of “The Great British Bake Off” ‘s DJ girlfriend Lliana Bird confirmed the couple’s happy news in an Instagram post on Friday (07Aug20), as she showed off her blossoming bump while making pancakes, joking she had “been baking something” in lockdown.

“I’ve actually been baking a little something of myself this lockdown so I’m starting my maternity leave from @radiox this week, and delighted that the bad ass lady that is @pollyjames will be keeping my show seat warm in the coming months,” she penned.

<br />

Noel, who welcomed a daughter named Dali, with his girlfriend in 2018, has yet to comment on the happy news.