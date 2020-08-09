NikkieTutorials and Her Fiance ‘Mentally’ Shaken After Being Attacked During Armed Robbery

Instagram

The YouTube star reveals the scary incident on her social media accounts, saying she and her fiance Dylan Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint in their Netherlands Home over the weekend.

–

NikkieTutorials just had one of her biggest nightmares become reality. The YouTube star and her fiance Dylan Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint in their Netherlands home over the weekend, so she revealed via a statement on her social media accounts.

“Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home,” so the 26-year-old wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram and Twitter pages on Saturday, August 8. “Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re.”

Hinting that they’re mentally shaken after the scary incident, Nikkie added, “mentally it’s a whole other story.” She went on assuring her fans and followers, “I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe.”

The Dutch beauty vlogger, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, concluded her message as saying, “Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.” She added in the caption, “I love you.”

<br />

The East-Brabant police have confirmed that a robbery occurred in Uden, where Nikkie and Dylan live. According to law enforcement’s tweet on Saturday, which was written in Dutch and has been translated to English, there were at least three suspects who threatened the residents “with possibly a firearm.”

The suspects fled the scene in a beige car toward the A50 motorway. Police also revealed “one of the residents suffered surperficial injuries,” but they didn’t specify who. It’s also unknown what was taken from the home.

YouTube community has since sent supportive messages to Nikkie, with fellow vlogger James Charles writing, “I’m so f**king glad you are okay. I love you so so so so so much.” Patrick Starr added, “Omh I’m praying for you! Ilysm.” Tyler Oakley chimed in, “I’m so sorry this happened to you. sending you peace & love.”