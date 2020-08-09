NFL Star Cameron Smith Says He Needs Open-Heart Surgery After Positive Coronavirus Test

Just last month, NFL players expressed concern over the upcoming football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Wilson took to Twitter and said he was worried about his wife, Ciara, who was pregnant at the time.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” the Seahawks quarterback shared. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay.”

“Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love,” Patrick Mahomes wrote.

JJ Watt expressed the same sentiments. “Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow,” he posted.

Jared Goff explained, “You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. Please address health and safety concerns so we can play football this year. We want to play!”