NFL officials reportedly confident full season can be played

There have been some doubts recently over the college football season being played, but the NFL reportedly remains as confident as ever behind closed doors.

NFL officials have privately been expressing a “high degree of confidence” that there will be a full 2020 season, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. It’s possible that some teams will be required to follow bubble protocols in their cities with extended hotel stays and other unique guidelines, but there is still optimism for an uninterrupted season after no players were added to the COVID-IR list on Saturday.

Teams have yet to begin practicing in pads, so there are some hurdles to clear. The NFL understands that there will likely be issues that pop up like players not being able to practice and/or having to miss games, but there is not a sense it will be enough to shut the season down or force the cancellation of games.

Florio also notes that there are some who believe the NFL’s health and safety protocols are designed to protect the league in case someone contracts the coronavirus. Still, officials believe the season can — and will — begin without interruption.

The NFL could make some serious schedule changes if the college football season is canceled.