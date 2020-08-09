Newcastle Knights caught up in COVID-19 breach

The Newcastle Knights are the latest NRL club to be caught up in a COVID-19 breach.

According to Nine’s rugby league reporter Danny Weidler, 20-year-old winger Starford To’ao, who played in Saturday’s win over the Wests Tigers, and 17-year-old Simi Sasagi were placed on “COVID hold” after the duo attended a “game.”

Weidler said Knights CEO Philip Gardner self-reported the club’s breach to the NRL.

“Two Knights players have been put on COVID hold,” Weidler tweeted.

“CEO Philip Gardner has confirmed they have just reported players to Project Apollo for COVID breach.

“Initial report is players attended a game. Described to me by club as “young players”.

Knights (Getty)

The NRL has been rocked by a number of COVID-19 breaches this week.

The Broncos on Sunday confirmed that star forward Tevita Pangai Jr had been stood down for a fortnight over a biosecurity protocols breach involving a bikie gang and the opening of a barber shop.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold himself in self-isolation for two weeks, after being forced to break protocols to address a family emergency.

Earlier this week, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was stood down for a fortnight and fined $20,000 for dining at a Sydney restaurant last week, when he was meant to be observing strict NRL quarantine rules.