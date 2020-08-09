NASCAR at Michigan live race updates, results, highlights from Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400

Because the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan features an inversion of the top 20 finishers from Saturday’s first leg of the doubleheader, Kevin Harvick is stuck in 20th to start the second leg.

And yet, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader is still the favorite for Sunday’s race at Michigan. Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was that much better than other cars throughout Saturday’s race.

The question for the Consumers Energy 400, which features the same distance (156 laps and 312 miles) as Race 1, is whether Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott or anybody else who showed speed Saturday will have anything for Harvick on Sunday. Teams were able to make significant adjustments overnight, so the possibility exists.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan. Follow below for complete results from the Consumers Energy 400.

NASCAR at Michigan live race updates, highlights from Consumers Energy 400

(The green flag for Sunday’s race at Michigan is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m. ET.)

12:15 p.m. ET: Chris Buescher (first), Tyler Reddick (third) and Aric Almirola (fifth) are among those giving up their starting positions by moving to backup cars for Sunday’s race, as they will need to start from the back of the pack. This makes Clint Bowyer the new pole-sitter.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan will wave shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Though NASCAR will have plenty of time to get the race in with the sun not setting in Brooklyn, Mi., until almost 9 p.m. ET, the relatively late start time for an afternoon race is notable because Michigan International Speedway does not have lights.

Sunday’s race is scheduled for the same distance as Saturday’s race — 156 laps around the two-mile oval for a total of 312 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan

The starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan is based on where drivers finished in Saturday’s NASCAR race at Michigan. Below are the starting positions:

StartDriverCar No.Team
1Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
2Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
3Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
4Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
6Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
7William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
8Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
9Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
10Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
11Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
12Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
13Joey Logano22Team Penske
14Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
15Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
16Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
17Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
18Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
19Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
20Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
21Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
22Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
23Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
24Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
25Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
26JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
27Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
28Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
29Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
30Reed Sorenson74Spire Motorsports
31Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
32Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
33Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
34Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
35Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
36John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
37Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
38James Davison51Petty Ware Racing
39Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing

