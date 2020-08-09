NASCAR at Michigan live race updates, results, highlights from Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400

Because the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan features an inversion of the top 20 finishers from Saturday’s first leg of the doubleheader, Kevin Harvick is stuck in 20th to start the second leg.

And yet, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader is still the favorite for Sunday’s race at Michigan. Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was that much better than other cars throughout Saturday’s race.

The question for the Consumers Energy 400, which features the same distance (156 laps and 312 miles) as Race 1, is whether Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott or anybody else who showed speed Saturday will have anything for Harvick on Sunday. Teams were able to make significant adjustments overnight, so the possibility exists.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan. Follow below for complete results from the Consumers Energy 400.

MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Michigan live race updates, highlights from Consumers Energy 400

(The green flag for Sunday’s race at Michigan is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m. ET.)

12:15 p.m. ET: Chris Buescher (first), Tyler Reddick (third) and Aric Almirola (fifth) are among those giving up their starting positions by moving to backup cars for Sunday’s race, as they will need to start from the back of the pack. This makes Clint Bowyer the new pole-sitter.

Cars going to the rear for the second Michigan Cup race: Engine change – 15

Transmission change – 7

Backup Cars – 3, 6, 17, 34, 8, 10, 37, 38, 41

Driver change – 7 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) August 9, 2020

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan will wave shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Though NASCAR will have plenty of time to get the race in with the sun not setting in Brooklyn, Mi., until almost 9 p.m. ET, the relatively late start time for an afternoon race is notable because Michigan International Speedway does not have lights.

Sunday’s race is scheduled for the same distance as Saturday’s race — 156 laps around the two-mile oval for a total of 312 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan

The starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan is based on where drivers finished in Saturday’s NASCAR race at Michigan. Below are the starting positions: