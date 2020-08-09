MotoGP live stream: How to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix online from anywhere

MotoGP began its 2020 season with back to back races at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain and since two Grand Prix can’t have the same name, the first race was called the Gran Premio Red Bull de España while the second race was the Andalusia Grand Prix. Just as he did at the first grand Prix held in Jerez, Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo also came in first at the Andalusia Grand Prix with a time of 41 minutes and 22 seconds, cutting down his finish time at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España by one second. In both races, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales was right behind Quartararo in second place.

The 2020 MotoGP season continues and this weekend the teams and riders will be traveling to Central Europe where they’ll be competing in the Czech Republic Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The biggest story by far this season in the world of MotoGP is how eight-time world champion Marc Márquez suffered a broken arm at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España. While Márquez underwent surgery and was cleared to participate in the Andalusia Grand Prix, he ended up pulling out of the race’s qualifying due to a lack of strength in his broken right arm. Márquez has undergone a second surgery on his arm and unfortunately, he will be sitting out the Czech Republic Grand Prix this weekend.

The Czech Republic Grand Prix will be held at Brno Circuit which has 14 turns, a circuit length of 3.357 miles and the race will consist of just 21 laps due to the course’s longer length. MotoGP events have been held in Brno since 1930 and up until 1982, drivers would race through the villages and western parts of the city on a track named after the first president of the Czech Republic T.G. Masaryk. The Brno Circuit opened in 1987 and Dani Pedrosa currently holds the official record for best lap time on the course at one minute and fifty six seconds while driving a Honda motorcycle. While he won’t be participating in Sunday’s race, Márquez holds the unofficial best lap time at one minute and fifty four seconds.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of MotoGP or just started watching during the start of the 2020 season, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Czech Republic Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Czech Republic Grand Prix – When and where?

The Czech Republic Grand Prix will be held at the Brno Circuit in Brno, Czech Republic from August 7-9. There will be a total of four free practice sessions with two being held on Friday and two taking place on Saturday before the qualifying. The Czech Republic Grand Prix will be held on Sunday beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEDT.

How to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Czech Republic Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch MotoGP this weekend.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch MotoGP. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Live stream the Czech Republic Grand Prix in the U.S.

If you live in the US and are a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix on NBCSports and the network will begin its coverage of the event at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT on Sunday, August 9. If you’d rather stream the Czech Republic Grand Prix online, you can do so on the NBCSports website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Alternatively, if you’re a big MotoGP fan and don’t want to miss a single event, you can sign up for MotoGP VideoPass. The service costs either $34.32 per month, $41.19 for the quarter or $160.20 with an annual subscription. For the price though, you can watch every Grand Prix live or OnDemand in 1080p and you also get access to MotoGP VideoPass’ apps for PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and Amazon FireTV. Keep in mind though that you will be charged in Euros and these prices are just an approximation of the current exchange rate with the US dollar.

Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix, don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to NBCSN so you can watch all the action at the Brno Circuit this weekend. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to NBCSN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to NBCSN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to NBCSN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV – starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Ensure that you don’t miss out on any of the action with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, you can get 3 days of access for free and $10 off your first month, making it insanely affordable to keep up with all the race action this weekend. From $20 at Sling

Watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Canada

MotoGP fans in Canada will be able to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix on beIN Sports beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday as the network has the rights to broadcast every Grand Prix in MotoGP’s 2020 season. If you’re not a subscriber yet, you can sign up for BeIN Sports for $14.95 per month or save a bit by going with the annual pass for $164.95.

Alternatively, you can also stream the entire race on the streaming service DAZN. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a free one-month trial available so you can test out the service for yourself to watch this weekend’s Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Live stream the Czech Republic Grand Prix in the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch this weekend’s Chzech Republic Grand Prix on BT Sport as the network holds the exclusive rights to broadcast MotoGP in the country. BT Sport’s coverage of Sunday’s race will begin at 1pm BST. If you’re not a BT Sport subscriber yet and don’t want to sign up for a length contract, you can also sign up for a Monthly Pass for £25.

If you happen to miss the race for any reason, don’t worry as ‘s Channel 5 will show highlights of the Czech Republic Grand Prix for free.

How to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Australia

MotoGP fans in Australia will be able to catch all the action at the Czech Republic Grand Prix on Fox Sports but you will need to be a Foxtel subscriber to watch. The network will show the race at 6:30pm AEDT on Sunday evening.

If you’re not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch MotoGP this season, you can watch every Grand Prix on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ 14-day Free Trial to watch the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Czech Republic Grand Prix Teams and Riders

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Bradley Smith – #38

Aleix Espargaro – #41

Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso – #4

Danilo Petrucci – #9

LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami – #30

Cal Crutchlow – #35

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – #23

Valentino Rossi – #46

Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo – #20

Franco Morbidelli – #21

Pramac Racing

Jack Miller – #43

Francesco Bagnaia – #63

Reale Avintia Racing

Johann Zarco – #5

Tito Rabat – #53

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder – #33

Pol Espargaro – #44

Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona – #27

Miguel Oliveira – #88

Respol Honda Team

Alex Marquez – #73

Stefan Bradl – #6

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

Joan Mir – #36

Alex Rins – #42