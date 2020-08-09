More Than 10,000 New Blockchain Companies Established in China in 2020 By Cointelegraph

More Than 10,000 New Blockchain Companies Established in China in 2020
Blockchain and crypto data platform LongHash revealed on August 8 in a tweet that China’s blockchain sector has grown substantially despite the pandemic this year. It stated that over 10,000 blockchain companies were established between January and July.
The report also shows the current number of blockchain-related companies in China is on track to surpass 2017’s total figure. LongHash said 2020 could also pass 2018’s total of 18,500 and for a new all-time high.
