Moneybagg Yo & Ari’s Ghetto Pregnancy Announcement (‘Pregnant p*ssy da best’)

Rapper Moneybagg Yo and Ari announced last night that they are expecting a child together, MTO News has confirmed. But the couple did so in a very unorthodox manner. Some are calling the announcement “ghetto.”

Instead of telling their family and finds about the addition to their family, Moneybagg made a post about how Ari’s “pregnant p*ssy” is “da best.”

Look:

