Moneybagg Yo & Ari’s Ghetto Pregnancy Announcement (‘Pregnant p*ssy da best’)

Rapper Moneybagg Yo and Ari announced last night that they are expecting a child together, MTO News has confirmed. But the couple did so in a very unorthodox manner. Some are calling the announcement “ghetto.”

Instead of telling their family and finds about the addition to their family, Moneybagg made a post about how Ari’s “pregnant p*ssy” is “da best.”

Look:

The couple is known for being very graphic about their love life.

In late July 2020, Ari went to her Twitter page and left little to the imagination. She let the world get an idea of what she had planned for Moneybagg Yo in the bedroom.

Moneybagg Yo, real name Demario DeWayne White, Jr, is a rapper and songwriter. He signed to Yo Gotti’s record label, Collective Music Group (CMG), in October 2016,

His first two projects to debut in the Top 20, Federal 3X and 2 Heartless, debuted at No. 5 and No. 16 on the Billboard 200, respectively. His highest charting project is the album, Time Served, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

Ari Fletcher is an IG influencer, best known for being the babys mother to rapper G Herbo.