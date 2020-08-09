Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Calls for Stricter Lockdown By Cointelegraph

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Calls for Stricter Lockdown
The president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, who once claimed the Federal Reserve was flush with cash, called for a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19.
In an op-ed in The New York Times, Neel Kashkari and co-writer Michael T. Osterholm of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said a more restrictive lockdown of up to six weeks is necessary to fight the virus and save the economy.
