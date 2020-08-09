Mike Shildt: Some Cardinals went to ER due to COVID-19

Some of the St. Louis Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19 went to the emergency room as a result, according to manager Mike Shildt.

Shildt said Sunday during his weekly radio interview with KMOX that some individuals needed IVs, but none of the Cardinals was required to stay overnight.

“There are people that have symptoms, and have had a few visits to the ER for some IVs and a little more clarity,” Shildt said, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Nobody has had to stay. But there are people dealing with — I mean, this is real. And people are experiencing a lot of the symptoms that we hear about, that are associated with this. A variety of them. Most of them are experiencing multiple ones. Seems like they rotate with them. And again, nobody is in close to any critical shape, but people are having to deal with some things that aren’t comfortable at all. And hopefully we can get that behind them. They’re getting great care.”

Nine Cardinals players and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Shildt did not specify to which category those who visited the ER belonged.

The Cardinals have not played a game since July 29, and their upcoming three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates has already been postponed as a result of the teamwide outbreak. The Cards have said they do not believe there is any truth to rumors that some players visited a casino before the outbreak took hold.