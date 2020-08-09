Mexico reports 52,298 total coronavirus deaths, 480,278 accumulated cases By

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City



MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Sunday 4,376 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 292 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 480,278 cases and 52,298 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the United States and Brazil.