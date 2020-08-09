Major South Korean Bank Joins the Crypto Custody Business By Cointelegraph

Major South Korean Bank Joins the Crypto Custody Business
KB Kookmin Bank, one of the largest banks in South Korea, has partnered with blockchain venture fund, Hashed, and crypto trading platform, Cumberland Korea, to establish “strategic technology cooperation” on the custody of digital assets.
The companies belonging to the partnership state that their inception into the crypto custody business is a response to regulatory changes. These changes encouraged them to look into new business models — specifically ones which rely on blockchain technology.
