Madonna Returns to Warner in 8-Figure Deal After Leaving Interscope

WENN

The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker is returning to her former label, nearly a decade after leaving the company to sign a record deal with Interscope in 2011.

Madonna is reportedly set to return to Warner Records with a new, eight-figure deal on the table.

According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the “Material Girl” star, who quit Warner in 2011 to ink a three-album deal with Interscope, is now in search of a new label and is plotting to return to the company which launched her career in the ’80s.

A music insider said, “Madonna is still a force to be reckoned with. The fact is, she sells records, people around the world adore her and every label would love to have her on their books.”

“Now that her deal with Interscope has come to an end, she is a free agent and can choose where to go next – and Warner feels like the best place given their history,” they explained.

“But Madonna comes at a hefty price. She can command big money and wants to make sure whatever deal she signs is the best thing for her and her music.”

The star is set for a return to the charts with the release of her new single “Levitating”, with Dua Lipa and Missy Elliott – both of whom are signed to Warner – on Friday (14Aug20).