Love, Victor Renewed For Season 2

“The best thing that has ever happened in my life. IS HAPPENING AGAIN. FOR A SECOND SEASON,” Michael wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m so proud of this amazing cast and crew. They always pushed me to be my best just by pushing themselves. I always felt the need to rise to the occasion. And I promise I will continue to do so and hopefully continue to make an impact with this show. I love you all so much. Can’t wait to see you all for season two :).”



Michael Cimino / Instagram / Via instagram.com

“None of this would have happened without you guys. And I love you all so much. Thank you for watching the show. I know some have watched it multiple times. I LOVE YOU GUYS!! AHHHH!!!!!”