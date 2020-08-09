Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Lawsuit Accusing Her of Stealing Bodysuit Designs

Instagram

The reality TV star highlights the differences between her own designs and those of Good American as she vehemently denies ripping off the fashion company.

Khloe Kardashian is firing back at a lawsuit accusing her fashion company Good American of ripping off the design for its bodysuits.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is being accused of stealing the design for her bodysuits from independent Los Angeles-based designer, Destiney Bleu Lewis, of dbleudazzled.

In her response, Khole outlines how she first came into contact with the L.A designer and explains how, without her knowledge, a former stylist brought her “catsuits” from this company during a fitting.

“I was flattered but very surprised that Destiney and dbleudazzled would gift me those items since I happily paid full price for all of the other items I purchased from dbleudazzled,” Khloe explains.

“Moreover, harkening back to my days running my small boutique Dash with my sisters, I like supporting small shops and independent designers.”

She goes on to recall that, a few weeks later, after altering the suits, she was informed they needed to be returned or purchased. “Unfortunately, they had already been altered to fit my body, and couldn’t be returned,” she says.

“I never would have ordered the catsuits and had no interest in purchasing them,” Khloe adds.

While the independent fashion organisation insists the designs were stolen and Khloe’s company put out a similar product without compensating them, the reality star insists the claims are “outrageous.”

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this claim. As I said, I never showed anyone at Good American sample or photographs of any of the dbleudazzled designs,” she states.

Highlighting the difference between her own designs and those of dbleudazzled, Khloe concludes, “Unlike the dbleudazzled catsuits, the Good American bodysuit is more like a leotard, with no legs and meant to be paired with jeans, pants or a skirt, it is sleeveless and the crystal embellishments are focused around the bust of the bodysuit, rather than being evenly distributed across the garment.”