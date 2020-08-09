Home Entertainment Kardashian Friend: Megan Beat Up Tory Lanez; Tory Fired ‘Warning Shot’!!

Kardashian Friend: Megan Beat Up Tory Lanez; Tory Fired ‘Warning Shot’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

For the first time since the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama broke out, a person with ties to the Kardashian family is speaking out about the incident, MTO News has learned.

And according to the Kardashian family friend, Megan Thee Stallion was beating up Tory Lanez, and Tory tried to keep Meg off him, by firing a “warning shot” at taller and heavier Stallion.

RELATED ARTICLES

©