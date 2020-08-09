Kanye West Could Be the Subject of Election Fraud Investigation

WENN

White House corespondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan, writes on Twitter that the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper may be accused of fraud after invalid signatures on his petition are found.

–

Kanye West‘s election bid seemingly isn’t going well. According to a new report, the “Jesus Is King” musician could face an election fraud investigation after his home state of Illinois reportedly removed his name from the ballot due to invalid signatures on his petition.

White House corespondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan, wrote on Twitter that could lead to Kanye being accused of fraud. “Two states declaring #KanyeWest inelligible to be on #POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an #ElectionFraud investigation,” Ryan stated on the blue bird app on Saturday, August 8. “I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing. #Election2020.”

In another tweet, Ryan reported that “Kanye West will also not be permitted on the New Jersey ballot due to faulty signatures. His ‘campaign’ withdraws petition.”

<br />

This arrives after he was accused of running campaign to back President Donald Trump, leading to boycott threats against his and wife Kim Kardashian‘s brands, Yeezy and SKIMS respectively. “If you are the reason Trump gets another 4 years, I hope people would boycott your products for the rest of your life,” one person tweeted. “Kim’s too… since she actually retweeted your presidential announcement, clearly being complicit in your [expletive].”

Trump previously denied any involvement in the effort by West to get him on the ballot in all 50 states despite revelations about GOP-connected officials aiding the effort. “No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him,” he told reporters during a presidential conference.

However, West fueled the speculation that he’s running a campaign in a bid to take away votes from the Democrats in favor of Trump with a cryptic response when asked by Forbes about the allegations. He said he is “walking […] walking … to win.”

When probed on the fact it is not possible for him to win in 2020, the rapper also suggested that he’s running as a mere distraction as the GOOD Music founder said, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.” He was also asked about the possibility of harming Joe Biden’s chances, to which he responded, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”