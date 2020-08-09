Kanye West and Daughter North Laughing and Dancing in Viral Video

Instagram

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper and little North West have a blast as they are spending quality time together and busting their moves to ‘Push the Feeling On’.

Kanye West joined daughter North, seven, to recreate a viral dance video.

In the video, the 43-year-old rapper is seen alongside his eldest daughter, who starts off the video by saying, “It’s Friday!” Kanye responds with, “It’s Friday then,” before getting out of what appeared to be a golf buggy and dancing alongside it.

The father-daughter duo took inspiration from a video by viral star Mufasa, who also shared a clip of himself dancing outside of his car. Nightcrawlers‘ “Push the Feeling On” plays while the father and daughter duo show off their dance moves.

“IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!” he captioned the video, which appeared to have been filmed by his wife Kim Kardashian, who could be heard laughing in the background.

Kanye isn’t the only musical star jumping on the bandwagon – pregnant Katy Perry and her actor beau Orlando Bloom also recreated the popular online clip.

The “Gold Digger” star spent time with his daughter amid ongoing concern for the hitmaker, who recently launched his campaign to become President of the U.S. in November.

Kim has reportedly been trying to convince Kanye to seek professional help, blaming his recent antics on his battle with bipolar disorder. However, Kanye maintains he is “quite alright” and has blamed detractors for attempting to derail his presidential bid by questioning his sanity.