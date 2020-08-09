Kanye and Kim Kardashian to Spend More Quality Time in Colorado After Returning From Vacation

Instagram

Kanye West and his wife will reportedly continue their family getaway in Colorado after they are back from the Dominican Republic in an effort to save their marriage.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are hoping a camping trip in Colorado can save their marriage.

The stars and their kids have been spotted in Miami, Florida after returning from a week-long vacation in the Dominican Republic, and now sources claim the family is set for a ‘glamping’ trip to Colorado.

The couple has been at odds ever since Kanye went public with claims he and his wife considered aborting their first child, North, at a political rally last month (Jul20). He then took to social media and attacked Kim and her mother, revealing he had been fighting for a divorce for two years.

The rapper later apologised to his wife, who put the whole ordeal down to her husband’s latest bipolar episode.

Reports suggest the family vacation in the Dominican Republic was planned to help the couple rebuild its relationship.