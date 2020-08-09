Jacob Elordi Didn’t Watch The Kissing Booth 2

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t.”
Have you seen The Kissing Booth 2 already? If your answer is “yes,” then congrats — it appears you have seen it more times than one of its stars, Jacob Elordi.
During an interview with Variety, the interviewer asked Jacob about the ending of The Kissing Booth 2. Jacob responded by saying, “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t. Do you like it?”
The interviewer then says, “Yeah, it was cute” — to which Jacob replies, “Be honest.”
Thankfully, the interviewer says she thought it was better than the first movie. Jacob says, “That’s so kind of you,” and then the pair move on.
Some fans have previously noticed that Jacob didn’t exactly seem thrilled to be in TKB 2 — especially given that Jacob and Joey King, AKA Elle, seem to have broken off their IRL romance shortly before filming started.
And it looks like Joey herself read the interview: In a now-deleted tweet, Joey wrote, “Jacob watched it. He’s capping.”
This means either A) Jacob hasn’t seen TKB 2 and is brutally honest about it in interviews or B) Jacob has indeed seen TKB 2 and is lying about it to…seem cool? Who knows, but I’m here for it.
