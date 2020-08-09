Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.18% By .com

© . Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.18%



.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE:), which rose 9.89% or 1760 points to trade at 19560 at the close. Meanwhile, Bazan Oil Refineries Ltd (TASE:) added 5.58% or 3.5 points to end at 66.2 and Paz Oil (TASE:) was up 3.78% or 1030 points to 28290 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 4.26% or 180 points to trade at 4050 at the close. Isramco Negev 2 LP (TASE:) declined 2.03% or 1.4 points to end at 67.5 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.96% or 1490 points to 74500.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 250 to 146 and 29 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.93% or 0.39 to $41.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.95% or 0.43 to hit $44.66 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract fell 1.08% or 22.25 to trade at $2036.15 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.28% to 3.4106, while EUR/ILS fell 0.47% to 4.0198.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.67% at 93.390.