Israel-based Silverfort raises $30M Series B for its multi-factor authentication tech that can help enterprises secure their data on premises and in the cloud (Meir Orbach/CTech)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Meir Orbach / CTech:

Israel-based Silverfort raises $30M Series B for its multi-factor authentication tech that can help enterprises secure their data on premises and in the cloud  —  “The funds that invested realized that the pandemic forced many organizations to shift to a work from home model and to do that …

