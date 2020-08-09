Is It Possible? By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency Mining Profitability in 2020: Is It Possible?



Miner profitability metrics are based on a handful of factors regulating difficulty and emission, which are hard-coded into the blockchain’s attributes, making it predictable to work with. While predictability does not always immediately translate into profitability, it gives a blockchain certain parameters to rely on when predicting when mining cryptocurrency will become profitable, at which price level, and at which difficulty level during the emission cycle.

Some cryptocurrencies, such as (BTC), go through emission cycles with events such as the halving. In Bitcoin’s case, halvings occur once every 210,000 blocks — roughly every four years — until the maximum supply of 21 million Bitcoin has been mined.

