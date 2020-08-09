Is It Possible? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Cryptocurrency Mining Profitability in 2020: Is It Possible?

Miner profitability metrics are based on a handful of factors regulating difficulty and emission, which are hard-coded into the blockchain’s attributes, making it predictable to work with. While predictability does not always immediately translate into profitability, it gives a blockchain certain parameters to rely on when predicting when mining cryptocurrency will become profitable, at which price level, and at which difficulty level during the emission cycle.

Some cryptocurrencies, such as (BTC), go through emission cycles with events such as the halving. In Bitcoin’s case, halvings occur once every 210,000 blocks — roughly every four years — until the maximum supply of 21 million Bitcoin has been mined.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR