iPhone: Share audio with two Bluetooth headphones using this trick on Apple iPhone and iPad

With the removal of the proprietary headphone jack, Apple also eliminated the workaround that allows users to split the audio between two earphones by plugging a wired audio splitter. With most people replying on wireless headphones today, the option to use two earphones at the same time seems pretty much impossible unless you download some third-party apps which do that for you.

However, to make things simpler, Apple with iOS 13.2 added a new feature called Share Audio and it allows users to listen to the same audio on two different Bluetooth devices at the same time. However, it is worth noting that the feature only works with earphones or headphones that come with Apple’s H1 or W1 chip that means the only option here is Apple AirPods or latest Beats devices.



Here’s how to use this feature on iPhone and iPad.

1. First up, head to the Bluetooth Settings on iPhone and pair both the headphones one-by-one.



2. Then, connect one of them and start playing any audio or video.



3. Now, open the control center

You can open it by swiping down from the top right corner on iPhone without the home button and swipe up from the bottom of the screen on iPhones with Home button.



4. After this, tap on the Music option to see more options.

Here, you’ll see the currently connected device is selected and playing the audio.

5. Look for Share Audio option and tap on it

The iPhone will automatically detect the compatible headphone and prompt to share the music with that.



6. Tap Share Audio button

